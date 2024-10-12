Palestinians flee northern Gaza following Israeli evacuation order | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
World
World
Palestinians flee northern Gaza following Israeli evacuation order
Palestinians flee northern Gaza following Israeli evacuation order
Reuters
Published Oct 12, 2024 11:48 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Gaza
|
Palestine
|
Israel
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.