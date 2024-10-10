Ukraine's vast forests devastated in hellscape of war | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
World
World
Ukraine's vast forests devastated in hellscape of war
Ukraine's vast forests devastated in hellscape of war
Reuters
Published Oct 10, 2024 06:16 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Ukraine
|
environment
|
Russia
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.