Turkish Airlines pilot dies mid-flight, forcing emergency landing | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Classified Odd
Classified Odd
Turkish Airlines pilot dies mid-flight, forcing emergency landing
Turkish Airlines pilot dies mid-flight, forcing emergency landing
Agence France-Presse
Published Oct 10, 2024 09:32 AM PHT
|
Updated Oct 10, 2024 09:47 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Turkish Airlines
|
Turkey
|
pilot dies
|
emergency landing
|
aviation
|
ABSNews
|
ANC promo
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.