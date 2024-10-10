PHOTO: Hurricane Milton makes landfall in Sarasota County | ABS-CBN News

PHOTO: Hurricane Milton makes landfall in Sarasota County

AFP, Chandan Khanna
People use their phones to take photos and shine lights as they walk through water-flooded streets after Hurricane Milton made landfall in Fort Myers, Florida, on October 9, 2024.
