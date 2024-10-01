Rocket hits Highway 6 in central Israel, at least three injured | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

World

World

Rocket hits Highway 6 in central Israel, at least three injured

Rocket hits Highway 6 in central Israel, at least three injured

Reuters
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
absnews
|
Israel
|
Lebanon
|
Tel Aviv
|
Hezbollah
|
conflict
|
Middle East
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.