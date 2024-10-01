Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes Tonga region, no tsunami threat to Philippines | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

World

World

Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes Tonga region, no tsunami threat to Philippines

Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes Tonga region, no tsunami threat to Philippines

ABS-CBN News, Agence France-Presse
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
earthquake
|
tonga
|
usgs
|
disaster
|
tsunami
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.