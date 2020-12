THROWBACK: Filipino emergency rescuers' mission

Watch also in iWantTFC

"Red Alert" salutes Filipino emergency rescuers who serve their mission to save lives with unparalleled bravery and dedication.

Jeff Canoy highlights the inspiring story of barangay emergency responder Arkie Castisimo. Castisimo looks back on the incident that inspired him to become an emergency rescuer.

The program also discusses the challenges they face due to lack of equipment, medical benefits, and substantial salary.