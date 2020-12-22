Researchers say COVID-19 holiday surge in Metro Manila has started
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Dec 22 2020 11:47 PM
ANC, The World Tonight, OCTA Research, COVID-19 Metro Manila, coronavirus Metro Manila, Metro Manila
- /news/12/23/20/malacaang-debunks-sinas-says-taking-photos-videos-of-crime-needed
- /overseas/12/22/20/china-says-to-take-measures-against-us-visa-restrictions
- /business/12/22/20/ph-eyes-325-million-more-in-loans-from-adb-for-covid-19-vaccines
- /entertainment/12/22/20/nagsisilbi-ka-dapat-benben-pens-stopkillingsph-protest-song
- /video/spotlight/12/22/20/who-allays-concers-over-new-coronavirus-strain