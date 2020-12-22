Home  >  Spotlight

Researchers say COVID-19 holiday surge in Metro Manila has started

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 22 2020 11:47 PM

Watch also in iWantTFC

A team of Philippine researchers said a feared holiday surge of COVID-19 cases has already begun in Metro Manila. 

The group notes an increase in new infections in several cities of the capital region. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 22, 2020
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   OCTA Research   COVID-19 Metro Manila   coronavirus Metro Manila   Metro Manila  