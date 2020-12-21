Home  >  Spotlight

Viral video of cop killing woman, son sparks massive outrage

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 21 2020 11:06 PM

A policeman's brutal killing of a mother and son in the province of Tarlac drew widespread condemnation as the video of the incident goes viral.

Philippine authorities call it an isolated case but critics of the government believe it stems from a culture of violence allegedly encouraged by President Rodrido Duterte. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 21, 2020
 
