MANILA — The De La Salle Santiago Zobel (DLSZ) and De La Salle Araneta University (DLSAU) have not only clinched a triumph at the World Robot Games (WRG) 2023 but also brought the spotlight on the pivotal role of robotics in shaping 21st-century skills, school representatives said.



The joint team's performance in Taiwan last November saw them securing an impressive 65 medals, 3 trophies, and multiple championship titles, winning among 300 students from five countries.



"The coaches will train them how to code the robot, parts of the robot and owning the robot...and then they will train them how to manipulate the robot," DLSZ Robotics Unit Head Joyce Calica said.



A standout in the innovative category was the "Dream House", inspired by the impact of natural disasters in the Philippines.



"We aim to [provide] a solution that addresses the sustainable development goals," said Grade 9 student Resse Albano.



The Dream House, equipped to measure energy and simulate natural disasters, showcased innovative solutions, including an inflatable mechanism for flooding scenarios and seismic detection.



Another remarkable entry in the innovative category was the "Super Community" presented by Brent Escalona. This community model ingeniously produces renewable energy from garbage, offering a practical solution to environmental challenges.



"We built this community so that people can use our renewable energy and we can minimize the effects of climate change and protect our environment," Escalona said.



For the one-minute game category, a robot was designed to move as many cans as possible within the allotted time, demonstrating the team's versatility.



In the Sumo Bot 1K category, the team introduced their robot strategically equipped with sensors to outmaneuver opponents in the ring, showcasing both technical prowess and strategic thinking.



Beyond the medals and trophies, the school underscores its commitment to preparing students for life's challenges and future career goals.



"This is part of 21st-century skills that will be used by our students...If ever they want to enter engineering courses or any coding courses then they are already starting at a younger age, as early as grade school," Calica said.



DLSZ offers robotics as a subject from Grade 3 to Grade 12, ensuring a comprehensive integration of these skills throughout a student's educational journey.