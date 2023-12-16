Powerful solar flare to impact Earth

Watch more on iWantTFC

A powerful solar flare erupted from the sun on Thursday (December 14), which scientists say is the most significant solar flare occurrence since 2017.

The eruption originated from the far northwest section of the sun, captured by NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory using extreme ultraviolet light.

Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs) resulting from these solar flares have the potential to impact Earth, giving rise to geomagnetic storms that can disrupt power grids and other critical infrastructures.

Solar activity follows an 11-year cycle and according to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) the current cycle known as Solar Cycle 25, began in 2019 and is expected to reach its peak between January and October 2024.

(Production: Scott Dill)