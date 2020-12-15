Home  >  Spotlight

THROWBACK: Unique puto products

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 15 2020 09:12 PM

Cathy's Puto Flan owner Cathy Llamelo-Tatualia introduces her unique puto products. 

Tatualia shares how she started the business with only P200 as capital and how she made 30 assorted flavors out of the classic puto.
