Home  >  Spotlight

Maria Ressa: Journalism’s role has become more critical than ever

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 14 2021 12:28 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Ressa called on members of the press to take a stand against disinformation in the 2022 Philippine elections. Ressa spoke with ABS-CBN's Mike Navallo on the media's critical role in the pursuit of truth. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 13, 2021
 
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Maria Ressa   Nobel Peace Prize   journalism   press freedom   Halalan 2022   2022 elections  