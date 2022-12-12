Home > Spotlight Quiboloy denies allegations, says it’s his rights that have been abused ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 12 2022 11:37 PM | Updated as of Dec 13 2022 12:01 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Filipino preacher Apollo Quiboloy denied the US government’s accusation he is a human rights abuser, and claims he has been publicly judged before a trial in American could even commence. But Quiboloy considers it a badge of honor to be in the center of controversy against what he calls the most powerful nation on earth. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 12, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight Read More: ANC The World Tonight Apollo Quiboloy Kingdom of Jesus Christ Church human rights human rights violations /news/12/12/22/rosal-weakens-further-as-it-moves-away-from-philippines/video/news/12/12/22/ntc-mga-minor-di-pwedeng-magrehistro-ng-sariling-sim-card/video/business/12/12/22/asian-shares-start-week-lower-ahead-of-fed-meeting/video/spotlight/12/12/22/ex-kojc-member-welcomes-us-sanctions-on-quiboloy/video/news/12/12/22/house-panel-approves-maharlika-fund-bill-changes