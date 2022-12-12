Home  >  Spotlight

Quiboloy denies allegations, says it’s his rights that have been abused

Posted at Dec 12 2022 11:37 PM | Updated as of Dec 13 2022 12:01 AM

Filipino preacher Apollo Quiboloy denied the US government’s accusation he is a human rights abuser, and claims he has been publicly judged before a trial in American could even commence.

But Quiboloy considers it a badge of honor to be in the center of controversy against what he calls the most powerful nation on earth. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 12, 2022
