Ex-KOJC member welcomes US sanctions on Quiboloy ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 12 2022 11:35 PM US government sanctions against controversial Filipino religious leader Pastor Apollo Quiboloy are welcomed by a former member of his Kingdom of Jesus Christ Church. This report tells us some US based victims of Quiboloy's alleged abuses are frustrated over their long wait for justice. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 12, 2022