THROWBACK: Plastic pollution

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 12 2021 06:16 AM

"Matanglawin" talks to Gloria Estenzo Ramos of Oceana and Sonny Patungbacal of Greenpeace about the problem with plastic and its impact on the environment. This throwback episode also features an art installation that used about 165 kgs of garbage.
