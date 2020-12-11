THROWBACK: Explore the world of Hokkien-style Chinese opera

Watch also in iWantTFC

"Local Legends" explores the colorful and once-famous world of kao ka, or Hokkien-style Chinese opera.

Second-generation kao ka performer Bee Hua looks back on how she got into performance art, and recalls how she surpassed the hardships and struggles she encountered in the past.

Kao ka scholar Percy Ng discusses what the opera is all about, saying that it was considered as one of the major forms of entertainment for the Filipino-Chinese community in the old times.