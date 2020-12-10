Home  >  Spotlight

THROWBACK: Radical Love Part 2

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 10 2020 03:59 PM

Award-winning actress Cherry Pie Picache had always been a woman of faith, until the brutal murder of her mother Zenaida Sison in September 2014.
 
Five years after the tragedy, ABS-CBN DocuCentral joins Cherry Pie in her quest for peace and forgiveness as she comes to terms with the past by facing her mother’s killer in the documentary “Radical Love."
