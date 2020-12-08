Home  >  Spotlight

What is 'post-COVID syndrome'?

Posted at Dec 08 2020 10:48 PM

Not every COVID-19 survivor can expect a quick full recovery from the illness. Some leave treatment facilities but struggle with the lingering effects of the disease. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 8, 2020
 
