World's largest iceberg sails away from Antarctica

Scientists aboard the RRS Sir David Attenborough on Friday (December 1), collected samples of seawater around the A23a mega iceberg, the largest iceberg in the world, which is sailing away from the Antarctica.

New footage released by the British Antarctic Survey shows the research ship navigating the edges of the enormous iceberg.

At almost 4,000 square km (1,500 square miles), the Antarctic iceberg called A23a is roughly three times the size of New York City.

Since calving off West Antarctica's Filchner-Ronne Ice Shelf in 1986, the iceberg — which once hosted a Soviet research station — has largely been stranded after its base became stuck on the floor of the Weddell Sea.

Not anymore. Recent satellite images reveal that the berg, weighing nearly a trillion metric tonnes, is now drifting quickly past the northern tip of the Antarctic Peninsula, aided by strong winds and currents.

“It is incredibly lucky that the iceberg’s route out of the Weddell Sea sat directly across our planned path, and that we had the right team aboard to take advantage of this opportunity,” Dr Andrew Meijers, Chief Scientist aboard the RRS Sir David Attenborough and Polar Oceans Science Leader at British Antarctic Survey (BAS), said in a statement.

It's rare to see an iceberg of this size on the move, said the British Antarctic Survey, so scientists will be watching its trajectory closely. — Report from Reuters