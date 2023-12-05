62-year-old mother of 3 passes Bar exam on first try

Watch more on iWantTFC

Rosula Calacala, a 62-year-old who passed the Bar Examinations on her first try, hopes to inspire senior citizens like her with a reminder that new goals are never too late to set and accomplish.

The mother of three, who hails from Isabela, was seen bursting into tears upon learning that she aced the exam on Tuesday (December 5).

In an interview on TeleRadyo Serbisyo's "Kasalo," Calacala shared that she decided to take up law after completing a previous goal — making sure all her children finished their studies. She was 58 when she entered Northeastern College, where all her professors were younger than her.

For Calacala, her hard work to push through despite doubts and difficulties, the motivation from her family, and her strong faith were instrumental to her becoming a certified attorney.

With a new start and a career in law ahead of her, Calacala said she intends to help those in need. "Lord, let me be generous to the less fortunate," she said.