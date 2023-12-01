x

COP28 adopts new climate disaster fund

Raphael Bosano, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 02 2023 02:01 AM

A loss and damage fund subsidized by international contributions to be provided to countries highly vulnerable to extreme weather events is seen as a tool in delivering climate justice. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 1, 2023
