Home > Spotlight COP28 adopts new climate disaster fund Raphael Bosano, ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 02 2023 02:01 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC A loss and damage fund subsidized by international contributions to be provided to countries highly vulnerable to extreme weather events is seen as a tool in delivering climate justice. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 1, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight ANC promo COP28 COP 28 climate climate change disaster loss and damage