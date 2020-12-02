THROWBACK: Lambanog poisoning incidents in Luzon

Watch also in iWantTFC

"Red Alert" features the multiple deaths that have occurred purportedly resulting from the consumption of coconut wine or lambanog.

Priscilla Barceta recalls losing her son Jonathan from a heart attack after drinking lambanog with high contents of methanol.

FDA Legal Support Service OIC Atty. Michelle Lapuz discusses the hazards of methanol to the human body.

Maylin Villa, an owner of a lambanog processing business, shows the proper and safe way of producing the alcoholic beverage.

Finally, the program gives tips on how to avoid poisoning from consuming lambanog.