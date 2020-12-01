Home  >  Spotlight

THROWBACK: Syyap's homemade Christmas ham recipe

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 01 2020 04:12 PM

Syyap Homemade Christmas Ham owner Sally Syyap talks about venturing into the ham business to avoid spoilage of the leftovers from her meat shop in San Fernando, Pampanga. 
