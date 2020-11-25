Home  >  Spotlight

THROWBACK: Christmas modus operandi, exposed

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 25 2020 12:18 PM

"Red Alert" looks into the rise of criminal cases during the yuletide season. 

The program interviews people who experienced being victimized by snatchers while shopping. "Red Alert" also talks to "Pablo," a thief, to know more about their tactics as well as the places the types of places that they frequent. 
