Home > Spotlight THROWBACK: Christmas modus operandi, exposed ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 25 2020 12:18 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Watch also in iWantTFC "Red Alert" looks into the rise of criminal cases during the yuletide season. The program interviews people who experienced being victimized by snatchers while shopping. "Red Alert" also talks to "Pablo," a thief, to know more about their tactics as well as the places the types of places that they frequent. Share Facebook Share on Twitter LinkedIn ca throwback, Red Alert, Read More: ca throwback Red Alert /news/11/25/20/new-vatican-diplomat-to-arrive-in-manila-cbcp/business/11/25/20/philippine-airlines-plans-court-protection-as-pandemic-hits-finances/life/11/25/20/did-you-know-ccps-encyclopedia-of-philippine-art-is-now-online/entertainment/11/25/20/ruffa-gutierrez-asked-about-john-lloyd-in-a-game-of-jojowain-o-trotropahin/entertainment/11/25/20/tony-labrusca-hanga-sa-kabaitan-kay-heaven-peralejo