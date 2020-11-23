Home  >  Spotlight

Roque says justice has been served in Ampatuan massacre case

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 23 2020 10:51 PM

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque, who once served as legal counsel for some of the victims of the Maguindanao Massacre, believes justice has been served 11 years into the gruesome killings.

But at least one lawyer is dismayed that a murder complaint has been junked against 40 more suspects in the incident. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 23, 2020
