Using AI to map and track giant icebergs from space

Scientists have developed an artificial intelligence (AI) system capable of swiftly and accurately mapping the surface area and outlines of giant icebergs from satellite images.

The AI can achieve this task in one-hundredth of a second; significantly faster than manual delineation and much more accurate than existing automated systems that often struggle to distinguish icebergs from other features in the images.

While manual interpretation of satellite images remains more accurate, it is a time-intensive process, taking several minutes to delineate the outline of a single iceberg. Given the importance of monitoring icebergs for maritime safety and scientific study, the new AI system offers a more efficient alternative, according to Dr. Anne Braakmann-Folgmann, who led the study while undertaking doctoral research at the Centre for Polar Observation and Monitoring at the University of Leeds.

"With this new neural network, it's possible to get out [calculate] the iceberg surface area. And when we apply it to several images of the same iceberg, we can see how the iceberg area shrinks and how this iceberg is breaking apart," said Braakmann-Folgmann, now at UiT The Arctic University of Norway.

For the study, she used imagery captured by satellites from the European Space Agency (ESA) and trained an AI algorithm to identify icebergs even in challenging environmental conditions.

Importantly, the new AI system has the potential to provide more detailed information about the shape and size of icebergs, moving beyond current mapping services. This advancement could pave the way for operational services offering regular, automated updates on iceberg outlines.

Braakmann-Folgmann added: "I think it would be the logical next step to really automate the whole chain that's needed for this; downloading the images, applying the artificial intelligence to get the iceberg outline and then combining it also with the thickness measurements to get the freshwater flux of icebergs along their trajectory, completely automatically. I think that would be the dream."

The freshwater flux - the addition or subtraction of water into the ocean as icebergs shrink or grow - is of huge importance to the marine ecosystem, according to Dr Bablu Sinha from the UK's National Oceanography Centre (NOC), who was not involved in the AI research.

"As they melt they deliver the fresh water into the ocean. That’s a freshwater flux into the ocean. And that flux then can impact the ocean’s circulation potentially quite strongly as the number of icebergs becomes larger. And that’s one of the main impacts of icebergs on the ocean,” he said.

Published in the journal The Cryosphere, the study demonstrates machine learning's potential in real-time monitoring of remote and inaccessible areas, said Dr Bablu.

"I think this is a great technique to use. It's important to track icebergs in real-time, a lot of that is for operational reasons," he said, highlighting the dangers to shipping and undersea cables that would benefit from tracking icebergs. — Report from Reuters