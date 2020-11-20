Home  >  Spotlight

Drugmaker says COVID-19 vaccine not a 'silver bullet'

Posted at Nov 21 2020 02:33 AM

The Philippine government said the country can avail of new COVID-19 vaccines earlier than initially expected. But even as a defense against the disease is within reach, one of the leading vaccine developers cautions the public not to see it as a silver bullet for the pandemic. Kristine Sabillo has tonight's Top Story. - The World Tonight, ANC, Nov. 20, 2020
