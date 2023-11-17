Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — Watching the Miss Universe pageant or international sport events excites Filipinos because it gives them a sense of togetherness despite coming from diverse backgrounds, a sociologist said on Friday.

Dr. Gerald Abergos said Filipinos are hyped when it comes to basketball, boxing, and beauty pageants.

"Sometimes kahit hindi naman enthusiast ng boxing o basketball, tandaan niyo kasama tayo, sumusuporta tayo," Abergos said on Teleradyo Serbisyo.

"Yun lang makasama ka, hindi naman bandwagon na ma-in ka. Pero yung sincere na 'I am part of this group,' panalo na tayo doon eh. Bonus na lang kung manalo ang ating kandidato," he added.

This phenomenon is not unique to Pinoys, he said.

Filipinos are more invested in the Miss Universe because it is considered the grandest and the biggest in the pageant world, he said.

"Hindi lang mga babae nanonood, pati mga lalaki. It is not because of objectifying women like that... But I am going to be a part of this, I am gonna be supporting this and I am going to be with this kasama with my family and friends," he added.

"Mayroon kasi tayong nananalo sa atin... we are hoping na sana manalo ulit, and we feel that the candidate deserves to win," noted the sociologist.

Michelle Dee of Makati City is crowned Miss Universe-Philippines 2023 during the coronation night in Pasay City on May 13, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Filipinos, the expert said, look for an event, leader, and a situation where they could be united.

"We crave for that, naghahanap tayo ng something, situation that we can be united... Kasi family-oriented tayo. We love being with the family," he said.

This year's Miss Universe coronation night in El Salvador will be aired and streamed live on A2Z Channel 11, Kapamilya Channel, Metro Channel, and iWantTFC, on Sunday, November 19, at 9 a.m. (Philippine time).