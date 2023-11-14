PCG: Footage, reports 'more than enough' to show truth in sea dispute

Watch more on iWantTFC

The Philippine Coast Guard believes the stories published by the mainstream media and newspapers about the recent incidents in the West Philippine Sea are enough proof that the Philippines is not the one causing the tension at sea.

Speaking to Teleradyo Serbisyo, Commodore Jay Tarriela, PCG's spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea, said they don't have to defend themselves from those who doubt the information from Philippine authorities.

"I don't have to explain our side, sa side ng Philippine Coast Guard na tayo ang binangga. I believe the stories na pinublish ng ating embedded reporters and media personalities are more than enough to tell the Filipino people na ang kwento natin totoo, may katotohanan at walang dagdag," he said.

Tarriela was referring to those who were doubting the veracity of the videos of the collision involving Chinese and Philippine vessels in the West Philippine Sea last month.

Manila earlier said that a Philippine supply ship heading toward a military base in the Second Thomas Shoal collided with a Chinese coast guard vessel that was seeking to block its path. A patrol ship accompanying the supply vessel was also hit by a Chinese maritime militia boat.

Tarriela has also exposed claims and arguments being used by individuals who contradict the reports from Philippine authorities.

Just last Friday, the Philippines once again accused the Chinese coast guard of "dangerous harassment" of Filipino boats in the disputed West Philippine Sea, including firing a water cannon.

The latest incident near Ayungin Shoal in the Spratly Islands comes nearly three weeks after two collisions between Chinese and Philippine vessels during a resupply mission to the same tiny garrison.

The countries, which have a long history of maritime disputes in the hotly contested waters, traded blame for those incidents.

- with a report from Agence France-Presse