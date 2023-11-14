De Lima admits being ousted as Senate committee chair was painful

Watch more on iWantTFC

Former Sen. Leila de Lima on Tuesday recalled she was hurt when she was ousted as chairperson of the Committee on Justice and Human Rights back in 2016.

The topic resurfaced following her temporary freedom after almost seven years in detention.

"Noon, it was painful for me, because I thought I was just doing my job as chairperson of the Committee on Justice and Human Rights when I initiated that investigation into the extrajudicial killings," De Lima told Teleradyo, a day after she was allowed to post bail.

"It was painful that I wanted to do more also as the chair, but majority, especially the allies of president Duterte then, ousted me as chairperson," she added.

Although it was painful, De Lima said she understood their decision, considering the political climate at that time.

"They have reasons for doing that, and some of them, they were probably sympathetic, but for political reasons, they cannot really do anything else to go with the tide," she said.

"Wala akong itinanim na masamang ano sa kanila," De Lima added.

The names of senators who voted for De Lima's ouster back in 2016 resurfaced on social media as the former's release garnered various reactions from politicians and other personalities.

De Lima was released from detention on bail Monday, tearfully rejoicing in the freedom she had prayed for since her jailing in February 2017.