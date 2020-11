THROWBACK: The dangers of spelunking or caving

Watch also in iWantTFC

"Red Alert" looks back on the rescue of a young boys soccer team trapped inside a flooded cave in Chiang Rai, Thailand.

Jeff Canoy then features the death of a male teenager who fell down from a steep part of the Crystal Cave in Sagada.

Philippine Speleological Society members Ross delos Santos and Earl Bontuyan and LDRRMO Sagada in charge-of-operations Eddie Dapliyan also share caving safety tips.