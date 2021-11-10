Home  >  Spotlight

THROWBACK: Deep sea divers

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 10 2021 01:15 PM

"#NoFilter" joins a group of deep sea divers or "bosero" from Rosario, Cavite to preview the dangers of their livelihood. The documentary also uncovers why they risk their lives for this job. 
