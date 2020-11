What lawmakers say about promotion of 'mañanita cop' Sinas to PNP chief

Watch also in iWantTFC

Promotion instead of punishment. That's how President Rodrigo Duterte acted towards Major General Debold Sinas who sparked massive public condemnation for holding a birthday feast at the height of one of the world's strictest lockdowns.

He now ascends to the top post of the country's police force and will be tasked to implement coronavirus protocols he himself once broke. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 9, 2020