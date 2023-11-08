Lab-grown meat for pet food gets EU approval

Watch more on iWantTFC

Czech start-up Bene Meat Technologies is the first to win European Union registration for laboratory-grown meat for use in pet food and plans to boost production to up to several metric tons per day next year, the company said on Wednesday (November 8).

Managing Director Roman Kriz told Reuters the company now plans to test how the product tastes to animals, while scaling up production at its current Prague lab and at new premises it is looking for.

Kriz said the firm, like others, used cells from live animals which grow in a vessel known as a bioreactor fed by a supply of nutrients. He declined to comment on details.

A number of firms are racing globally to develop commercially viable lab-grown meat and fish products to appeal to consumers concerned about ethical issues and the environmental impact of livestock farming, a major source of greenhouse gas emissions. — Report from Reuters