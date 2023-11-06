Swiss-designed tech helps Parkinson's patient walk again

Watch more on iWantTFC



Parkinson's disease patient Marc Gauthier was confined to his house due to debilitating mobility issues.

But it all changed after he became the first person to receive a new Swiss-designed implant.

"It changed my life, because now I can leave my home, run errands. I even go on foot to exercise.”

Parkinson's is a degenerative neurological disease that causes symptoms such as tremors, stiffness, and difficulty with balance and coordination.

Global estimates showed more than 8.5 million people suffered from the disease in 2019.

63-year-old Gauthier received a neuroprosthetic, composed of an electrode field placed against his spinal cord.

Combined with an electrical impulse generator under the skin of his abdomen, the device stimulates his spinal cord to activate his leg muscles.

Doctor Gregoire Courtine of the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne co-led the project.

"The technology is a neurostimulator that delivers precise pulses of electricity to the region of the spinal cord involved in the control of leg muscles, and the pulses are delivered at the correct location with the correct timing, in order to reproduce the way the spinal cord is activated naturally in order to walk.”

Courtine said the electrical pulses delivered to Gauthier's spinal cord reproduce the way he would walk naturally.

The implant – designed by Netherlands-based tech company called Onward Medical – is unique its in ability to target the spinal cord in a specific and flexible way.

The findings suggest the technology could be used more widely in advanced Parkinson's patients.

Neurosurgeon Jocelyne Bloch carried out the surgery on Gauthier.

"With this therapy, if people can gain more confidence and can go out and have a better social interaction and do more things, it's an enormous plus in the daily activity and the quality of life.”