Families of ‘desaparecidos’ remember missing loved ones

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 02 2023 11:31 PM

Families of involuntary disappearances in the Philippines gather to remember their missing kin as the country commemorates All Souls’ Day.

They remain hopeful that these desaparecidos are still alive. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 2, 2023
 
