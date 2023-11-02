Home > Spotlight Families of ‘desaparecidos’ remember missing loved ones ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 02 2023 11:31 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Families of involuntary disappearances in the Philippines gather to remember their missing kin as the country commemorates All Souls’ Day. They remain hopeful that these desaparecidos are still alive. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 2, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight All Souls' Day desaparecidos involuntary disappearance