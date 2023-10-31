Home  >  Spotlight

PatrolPH

News Patrol: PCG nagbabala laban sa pro-China propaganda ng ilang grupo

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 31 2023 06:50 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Nagbabala ang Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) laban sa mga kuwentong panig sa China na ipinakakalat umano ng ilang grupo.

Ayon kay PCG spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea (WPS) Jay Tarriela, isinusulong ng mga ito ang mga salaysay ng China at kinokontra ang mga factual report ng mga awtoridad ng Pilipinas. News Patrol, Martes, Oktubre 31

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  Tagalog news   News Patrol   maritime   PH Coast Guard   PCG   Pilipinas   China   WPS  