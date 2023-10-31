Watch more on iWantTFC

Nagbabala ang Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) laban sa mga kuwentong panig sa China na ipinakakalat umano ng ilang grupo.

Ayon kay PCG spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea (WPS) Jay Tarriela, isinusulong ng mga ito ang mga salaysay ng China at kinokontra ang mga factual report ng mga awtoridad ng Pilipinas. News Patrol, Martes, Oktubre 31