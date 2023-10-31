Home > Spotlight News Patrol: PCG nagbabala laban sa pro-China propaganda ng ilang grupo ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 31 2023 06:50 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Nagbabala ang Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) laban sa mga kuwentong panig sa China na ipinakakalat umano ng ilang grupo. Ayon kay PCG spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea (WPS) Jay Tarriela, isinusulong ng mga ito ang mga salaysay ng China at kinokontra ang mga factual report ng mga awtoridad ng Pilipinas. News Patrol, Martes, Oktubre 31 Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Tagalog news, News Patrol, maritime, PH Coast Guard, PCG, Pilipinas, China, WPS Read More: Tagalog news News Patrol maritime PH Coast Guard PCG Pilipinas China WPS