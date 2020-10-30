Home  >  Spotlight

Philippines braces for Typhoon Rolly’s impact

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 30 2020 11:12 PM

Many Philippine provinces have yet to recover from the impact of Typhoon Quinta but they are again on high alert for the expected onslaught of another strong storm.

Weather experts warn that Typhoon Rolly may cause storm surges and may prompt the declaration of the strongest storm warning signal in the country. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 30, 2020
