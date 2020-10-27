Home  >  Spotlight

Researchers warn easing restrictions on PUVs can lead to spike in COVID-19 cases

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 27 2020 09:59 PM

Local researchers warned the easing of restrictions in public transportation may lead to a spike in COVID-19 cases in the next two weeks.

The OCTA Research Group expects the Philippines' infection tally to reach 480,000 by the end of next month. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 27, 2020
 
