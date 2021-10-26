Filipino fishermen in West PH Sea seek protection vs. Chinese ships
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Oct 26 2021 11:23 PM
The World Tonight, ANC, West Philippine Sea, fishermen, Filipino fisherfolk,
- /video/news/10/26/21/authorities-warn-vs-complacency-on-covid-19
- /news/10/26/21/bangkay-natagpuan-sa-loob-ng-sasakyan-sa-iloilo
- /video/news/10/26/21/ph-eyes-finishing-covid-19-vaccinations-for-minors-by-december
- /news/10/26/21/ongpin-asks-court-to-dismiss-drugs-case
- /video/news/10/26/21/govt-implements-stricter-rules-at-dolomite-beach