Filipino fishermen in West PH Sea seek protection vs. Chinese ships

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 26 2021 11:23 PM

Filipino fishermen in the West Philippine Sea asked for government protection against Chinese ships that have been hampering their livelihood. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 26, 2021
 
