Reconstructed: Face of Incan maiden sacrificed 500 years ago

Scientists from Peru and Poland unveiled on Tuesday (October 24) the face of a girl sacrificed more than 500 years ago during the Inca Empire and whose mummified remains were found near a volcano in the Peruvian Andes nearly three decades ago.

Using three-dimensional technology, experts reconstructed the face of the girl, believed to be between 14 and 15 years of age, whose frozen body was discovered in 1995 at 6,400 metres above sea level in the Caylloma province of the Arequipa region, about 1,000 kilometres south of Lima.

Scientists from the Catholic University of Santa Maria and the University of Warsaw in Poland unveiled the reconstructed face after 20 years of analysing the skull and body of the mummy, known as the Lady of Ampato or colloquially as Juanita.

According to research, the girl would have been sacrificed during the Inca Empire, as an offering to the gods to ask them to stop natural disasters such as droughts, floods, volcano eruptions or plagues.

Experts believe that Juanita, who has a five-centimetre fissure in her skull, died from a severe blow to the head, probably with a truncheon or Inca weapon, when she was kneeling, which caused internal haemorrhaging. — Report from Reuters