What people say about Pope Francis' support for civil union for same-sex couples

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 24 2020 12:48 AM

The Pope's statement on same-sex civil unions draws different interpretations from some members of the Catholic Church who claim he is misquoted by the press. Here in the Philippines, family law experts underscore the need for a law that offers judicial protection to same-sex couples. Adrian Ayalin reports. - The World Tonight, ANC, Oct 23, 2020
