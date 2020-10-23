What people say about Pope Francis' support for civil union for same-sex couples
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Oct 24 2020 12:48 AM
ANC, The World Tonight, Pope, Francis, Pope Francis, Pope Francis gay, gay civil unions, Pope Francis gay civil unions, gay marriage, LGBT, LTFRB
- /video/spotlight/10/24/20/what-cj-peralta-said-on-anti-terror-law-baby-rivers-mom
- /video/news/10/24/20/lorenzana-stop-red-tagging-sans-proof
- /overseas/10/24/20/norway-to-tighten-coronavirus-restrictions-next-week-says-pm
- /overseas/10/23/20/poland-curbs-public-gatherings-shuts-bars-as-coronavirus-cases-climb
- /spotlight/10/23/20/government-is-afraid-attacks-on-media-show-ph-govts-fear-of-accountability-journalists-say