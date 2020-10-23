What CJ Peralta said on anti-terror law, baby River's mom

Watch also in iWantTFC

Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta goes on the defensive on several issues as he faced the press on his first anniversary as the Philippines' top magistrate. This as the Supreme Court grapples with criticism of slow response to the petitions against the anti-terror law as well as the case of jailed activist whose baby died two months after they were separated from each other. More from Mike Navallo. - The World Tonight, ANC, Oct 23, 2020