'Pope Francis stand on same-sex union should prompt support for SOGIE bill'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 22 2020 10:17 PM

Pope Francis becomes the first pontiff to express support for same-sex civil unions. Various groups see the Pope's apparent endorsement as a cue for the Philippine government to follow suit. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 22, 2020
