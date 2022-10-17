Home  >  Spotlight

Some Marawi landmarks restored 5 years after liberation

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 17 2022 11:29 PM

The southern Philippine city of Marawi on Monday marked five years since it was liberated by the military from a lengthy siege by terrorists.

The commemoration took place even as the city’s displaced residents still lack permanent homes and await compensation pledged to them by the government. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 17, 2022
 
