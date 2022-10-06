Home  >  Spotlight

Remulla says reforms underway in PH justice system

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 07 2022 12:01 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

The Philippine justice secretary assured the United Nations Human Rights Council that reforms in the country’s justice system are underway.

That claim, however, is belied by human rights advocates. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 6, 2022
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Department of Justice   DOJ   UNHRC   United Nations   human rights  