Remulla says reforms underway in PH justice system
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Oct 07 2022 12:01 AM

The Philippine justice secretary assured the United Nations Human Rights Council that reforms in the country's justice system are underway. That claim, however, is belied by human rights advocates.

- The World Tonight, ANC, October 6, 2022