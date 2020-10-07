Home  >  Spotlight

Shift to distance learning shows barriers for poorest students

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 07 2020 11:04 PM

The Philippines unprecedented shift to distance learning puts front and center how difficult it is for the poorest students to have a fighting chance to get their education. This report tells us how these families and their teachers try to get by. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 7, 2020
 
