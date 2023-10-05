Starship could land on Mars in 3 or 4 years: Elon Musk

Watch more on iWantTFC

SpaceX's Elon Musk told the 74th International Astronautical Congress in Baku, on Thursday (October 5), that the company's Starship rocket could send an unmanned crew to Mars within three to four years.

Addressing the conference via video link from an unknown location, Musk spoke about Starship's future plans.

Comparing Starship to a commercial airliner, her told the audience in Baku that it could eventually be capable of "Breakfast in LA, lunch in London, dinner in Singapore, and then back in L.A. for bedtime."

SpaceX's next-generation Starship spacecraft exploded minutes after lift off in an uncrewed test flight from South Texas back in April.