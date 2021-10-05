Home  >  Spotlight

Pandora papers: Tugade insists on legality of offshore investments

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 05 2021 11:10 PM

The Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism pushed back after the country's transport chief insisted on the legality of offshore investments linked to him by the so-called Pandora papers. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 5, 2021
 
